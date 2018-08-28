MGTO expects increase in visitor arrivals

The Public Security Police Force implemented crowd control measures on Sunday around the Ruins of St Paul to manage the overflow of visitors visiting tourist spots in Macau.

Until 6 p.m. on Sunday, some 600,000 people had crossed different checkpoints of the SAR, implying a large influx of tourists visiting the city before the summer holiday ends. The crowd control measures only lasted for about an hour.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is expecting a 5 percent growth in visitor arrivals during the summer holiday as the occupancy rate of the hotels has exceeded 90 percent during this peak season.

The bureau is also expecting that this surge will continue after mid-September.

“We believe that the upcoming four months will be a relatively busy time. Traditionally speaking, things will slow down a little bit after the summer holidays. But a stable growth will start again after mid-September,” MGTO head, Helena de Senna Fernandes said, as cited in a TDM report.

Since package tours were suspended for a period of time due to the deadly Typhoon Hato last year, Fernandes suggested that the growth in visitor arrivals this month would be more significant compared to the same time last year.

