MGTO proposes licensing by location

THE Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has confirmed that it has submitted a proposal to the Legal Affairs Bureau (DSAJ) outlining the scope of responsibility of licensing and supervisory entities according to their location.

“Considering that the launch of catering establishments in hotels involves modification of respective hotel facilities, the draft proposes putting their establishments under MGTO’s scope of supervision, while catering establishments which are not located in hotels will go under the supervision of the IACM [Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau],” the tourism body confirmed to Times.

The draft aims to divide the supervision of establishments between the MGTO and the IACM for easier discernment among applicants and the public.

Currently, the MGTO is in charge of issuing licenses to restaurants (deluxe, first class and second class), night clubs (deluxe and first class) and bars (deluxe and first class), as well as supervising their operation. The IACM is in charge of licensing and monitoring the food and beverage establishments.

The current laws designate the licensing entities for different establishments by class rather than by location. LV

