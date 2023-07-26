MGTO to start taking applications for subsidies from end-July

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will start accepting applications for its three subsidy schemes from July 31. The application period will run until Sep. 11. All applications will only be accepted through the government One Account app. The three schemes focus on community local tours, gastronomic tours and marine tours. Winning applications will need to be conducted within the next year. Details of the subsidy schemes and application requirements can be found at https://www.gov.mo/pt/servicos/ps-1660/

