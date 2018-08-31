MICE | Recruitment of bilingual translators and receptionists prioritized

The 2018 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (2018 PLPEX) will prioritize the recruitment of translators and receptionists of those bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese registered on the “Economic and Trade Co-operation and Human Resources Portal between China and Portuguese- Speaking Countries. According to a statement issued yesterday by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, they will be directly involved in promoting the development of a platform for mainland China and Portuguese-speaking Countries in both online and offline connections.

PLPEX, to be held from October 18 to 20 at The Venetian Macao, made its debut in 2015 as an exhibition within the 20th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (20th MIF).

According to the statement, this year’s edition of the event will independent, although it will be held concurrently with the 23rd Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (23rd MIF). It is expected to attract enterprises from mainland China and eight Portuguese-speaking Countries (Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, and East Timor), together with local agents of Portuguese-speaking Countries’ food products and professional service providers registered on the Portal. The aim of the event is to offer opportunities for exhibition, negotiation to any enterprises wishing to participate in economic and trade co-operation between Mainland China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

