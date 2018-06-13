Military Club holds Food and Wine Festival

THE Military Club de Macau is holding Portugal’s Food and Wine Festival (Spring 2018 edition) in celebration of its 148th anniversary until June 17, featuring two Chefs from Portugal, namely Chef Miguel Castro e Silva and Chef Sergio Canas.

During the festival, the club’s restaurant will offer a variety buffet of more than 60 different Portuguese wines including white, red, rosé, muscat, ports and sparkling, with the support of the wine importers in Macau.

Portugal’s Food and Wine Festival is an initiative of the club that meets the objective of providing specialized training in Portuguese gastronomy cooking to the club’s restaurant.

Chef Miguel Castro e Silva’s restaurant in Porto was considered, by ‘Exame’ magazine, to be one of twelve best restaurants in Portugal.

He has also received the Golden Fork in the guides published by Expresso and has been selected as one of best 25 in Europe by the Financial Times.

The chef was also a consultant to the Serralves Foundation, having promoted the food area.

In 2001, he was elected as the “cook of the year” by the Portuguese Academy of Gastronomy.

He is currently the Director of “De Castro” in Vila Nova de Gaia, “LESS” Restaurant located in a heritage mansion in Príncipe Real Square in Lisbon.

He is also the referred to chef at the famous Ribeira Market in Lisbon.

Meanwhile, the club is also holding the “Portuguese Painters Exhibition” in celebration of Portugal’s National day.

