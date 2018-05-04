Motor vehicles registration up by 10 percent

In the first quarter of 2018, on account of an increase of 43.1 percent in light automobiles (1,660), new registrations of motor vehicles went up by 10.4 percent year-on-year to 4,155.

The data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the total number of licensed motor vehicles as at the end of March 2018 had dropped by 2.6 percent year-on- year to 238,970, of which light motorcycles and light automobiles decreased by 15.2 percent and 3.2 percent respectively, whereas heavy motorcycles rose by 2.5 percent.

There were 3,484 cases of traffic accidents in the first quarter, down by 2.6 percent year-on- year; the number of victims totaled 1,150, of which two were fatalities.

Commercial flight movements at the Macau International Airport increased by 14.9 percent year-on-year to 14,824 in the first quarter of this year.

Flight movements to and from mainland China, Thailand and Taiwan grew by 14.3 percent, 3.4 percent and 9.2 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, as at the end of March 2018, the number of fixed-line telephone subscribers decreased by 4.8 percent year-on-year to 130,437.

The number of mobile phone subscribers rose by 17.6 percent to 2,327,834, of which stored-value GSM card subscribers (1,576,078) accounted for 67.7 percent. The number of internet subscribers increased by 10.1 percent year-on-year to 407,676.

In the first quarter of 2018, the cumulative duration of internet usage grew by 3.3 percent year-on-year to 309 million hours.

