Museum Day Carnival this Sunday at MSC

To celebrate International Museum Day on 18 May, 20 museums in Macau will co-organize the annual event of the museum sector, “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2023.” The opening event will be held this Sunday at the Macao Science Center. The event will feature a wide range of activities, including game booths, workshops and online games. The museums will host a rich array of activities on the day of the carnival, such as interactive games, experiences, and workshops. Throughout this month, participating museums will also hold exhibitions, workshops, guided tours and other celebratory activities, and will be open to the public at designated times for free.

