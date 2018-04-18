Music | Macao Orchestra and Clara Jumi Kang present ‘The Nordic Echoes’

The Macao Orchestra (OM) will present “The Nordic Echoes,” a concert, on Friday at St. Dominic’s Church. Under the baton of the orchestra’s Music Director, Lu Jia, OM will join hands with young South Korean violinist Clara Jumi Kang to present the Violin Concerto in D minor by Sibelius.

Born in Germany, Clara Jumi Kang started studying violin from a very early age. At the age of five, she made her debut with the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra and at six she was featured on the cover of German magazine Die Zeit. At the age of seven, she received a full scholarship from the Juilliard School in the United States. By then, she had performed with numerous world-renowned orchestras, including the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, Kiel Philharmonie, Nice Philharmonie, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2012, Clara was selected as one of the “100 most promising and influential people in Korea in future” by Korean newspaper Dong A Times. Clara Jumi Kang was honoured with the “Daewon Music Award” in 2012 and the “Kumho Musician of the Year Award” in 2014. Friday’s concert will be her Macau debut.

Admission to “The Nordic Echoes” is free. Tickets will be distributed at St. Dominic’s Church one hour prior to the performance, on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to a maximum of two tickets per person. The concert will be broadcast live on an outdoor screen installed outside St. Dominic’s Church, to allow more people to enjoy it.

