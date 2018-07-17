Ng Lap Seng wants prison postponement for medical reasons

Convicted Macau billionaire Ng Lap Seng is asking for another postponement to his prison sentence, this time on the basis of requiring medical treatment.

Ng, who was sentenced to four years in prison in May after having been found guilty of bribery and money laundering, was already given a two-month postponement before he needed to begin serving his time.

When that postponement elapsed, his lawyers requested another two months to allow the high-profile businessman to get his affairs in order.

Government prosecutors objected, according to an article in the New York Times, stating that the request was “unwarranted, inequitable and should be denied.”

They argued that Ng was trying “to put off prison as long as possible on the ground that he is a successful businessman.”

That request was ultimately denied by the judge, Vernon S. Broderick of Federal District Court in Manhattan. Nevertheless, Ng’s lawyers developed a second argument on the same day, this time concerning medical reasons.

Severe back pain and a small stroke are among the afflictions stated by Ng’s lawyers as the justification for a second postponement of his sentence. However, prosecutors are questioning the “timing and sincerity” of the real estate developer’s claims.

There are a number of precedents for high net- worth individuals to enjoy different treatment to less wealthy convicted persons, including self-financed home detention. In recent years, several U.S. judges have started to deny such requests, finding them unreasonable as they foster unequal treatment in favor of a small number of criminal defendants.

Earlier this year Ng was told to surrender to authorities by July 10. Judge Broderick has ordered a hearing this week at which he will consider Ng’s latest request for his surrender to be postponed.

