Non-resident workers continually increase

The number of non-resident workers in Macau is still on the rise as the city recorded an increase of 3,306, data from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) shows. May figures stood at 161,508, slightly lower than last year’s 165,253 imported workers. The majority of the workers hail from mainland China and the Philippines. Recently, batches of workers for the integrated resorts have been arriving in the city to meet the shortage of manpower in the hotel sector.

