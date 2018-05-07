Over 100 caught for illegal money exchange services

Police authorities caught over 100 individuals suspected of conducting illegal money exchange services and other illegal activities during a three-day raid in Cotai, state broadcaster TDM reported. The anti-crime initiative was a joint effort by nearly 50 Judiciary Police and Public Security Police Force officers. At least 33 men from the mainland and four women were caught at the City of Dreams. Following a raid on Saturday, the suspects were brought to a police station, and are currently under investigation to determine whether they are linked to other crimes. A similar raid occurred on Friday morning, with authorities apprehending 39 suspects who were allegedly engaged in illegal activities at casinos.

