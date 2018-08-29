PJ to be enforcement agency for cases of national security

The National Security Law has been scheduled to go to the Legislative Assembly by the end of this year, according to the Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak.

“Currently, PJ is preparing for the establishment of the anti-terrorism division. Regarding the law enforcement agency for national security matters, [the security authority] is currently listening to the opinions of the Legal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administrative and Civil Service Bureau [SAFP],” said Wong. “I hope to push forward the legislation as soon as possible.”

“Members of [the] law enforcement agency for national security will be selected among those experienced and well-performing police officers,” said Wong. The security force is also establishing a cyber security alert center. According to the Secretary, the PJ will increase the number of police officers in preparation of the establishment of the center.

Earlier this week, the Chief Executive Council announced that the Chief Executive and a contingent of leaders from the security sector will form the region’s future National Security Defense Commission.

Yesterday, Wong also made comments regarding CDSE: “The commission is not the law enforcement agency, it is the decision-making department. PJ is the law enforcement agency.” Wong also said that the PJ’s restructure involving the national security department “must be regulated through legal methods, and must be discussed by the Legislative Assembly.” JZ

