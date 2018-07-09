Police completes investigation into officers’ gambling

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has completed an internal discipline investigation of police officers reportedly gambling while on duty. Last year in June, the PSP received a picture (sent by the local press) showing several police officers who were playing poker in uniform. In the picture, money could be seen on the table. The PSP suspects, based on the picture, that the police officers involved were participating in gambling activities. As soon as the PSP received the picture, it initiated discipline investigation procedures. In May this year, the government issued an announcement regarding the punishment of the police officers involved.

China Telecom Macau extends maternity leave

China Telecom Macau announced it has extended paid maternity leave to 70 days starting from July 5. Previously, the company granted its employees paid maternity leave for 56 days and paid paternity leave for five days. Earlier in May, four of the city’s gaming operators announced they would also extend their paid maternity leave to 70 days and paid paternity leave to five days. Sands China officially implemented the extension of maternity leave on May 18. In turn, SJM, Melco Crown and MGM extended paid maternity and paternity leave on June 1.

Guangdong establishes office for cooperation



The Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department recently established a specific office named “the Office for Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau Tripartite Joint Operation Against Triads and Organized Crime.” The office is said to enhance information exchange among the three departments and to enhance joint operations, cross-board pursuits and joint crime combat conducted by parties inside and outside mainland China. According to the Guangdong department, triads from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan have been carrying out crimes disguised as normal businesses in Guangdong. The Guangdong police department said that triads from these places frequently attract mainland businessmen who gamble outside of mainland China, and then chase the debts of these same businessmen after they return.

Twelve suicides recorded in Q1

Macau has recorded 12 suicide cases in the first quarter of 2018, according to statistics provided by the Health Bureau (SSM). Ten suicides were committed by Macau residents, while the other two were non-residents. The number represents a 20 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2017. The SSM calls on citizens to care more for the people around them and to encourage those who are emotionally disturbed to actively seek professional help. In a statement, the bureau said it grants subsidies and technological support to local non-profit organizations in order to provide free psychological counseling services to residents in need.

No requests for assistance from Macau residents

The Tourism Crisis Management Office (GGCT) is paying close attention to the tourist boats’ capsizing incident that occurred In July 5. From the information gathered through the Macau travel industry, no requests for assistance have currently been received from local residents. Likewise, GGCT has not yet received any request for information or assistance until now.

