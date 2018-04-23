Population density declines

The population density in Macau decreased from 21,400 persons per square kilometer in 2016 to 21,100 persons per square kilometer this year, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) revealed in its latest Environmental satistics report.

Information from DSEC also indicated that the land area of Macau measured 30.8 square kilometers in 2017, up by 0.3 square kilometers year-on-year.

There were eight tropical cyclones in 2017, and typhoon signal No.10 was hoisted when Typhoon Hato hit Macau on August 23, which was the first time the signal was issued since 2000.

As regards air quality, the number of “poor” air quality days recorded by each monitoring station in 2017 was higher than that in 2016, during which the ambient monitoring station in Taipa reported the highest number of “poor” air quality days at 28 days.

There were 66 days with acid rain in 2017.

Share this: Tweet





