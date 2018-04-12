Radio Taxi to bid for running additional cars   

Macau Radio Taxi Services Limited is planning to bid for the management of another 100 special taxis which the government has announced it will put out for public tender this year. Currently, the company is operating 100 on-call taxis. The Chairman of Radio Taxi, Cheong Chi Man, said that “it’s impossible to turn a profit with only 100 cars.” In Cheong’s opinion, Macau should have 500 special (on-call) taxis. Radio Taxi has voiced its opinion to the relevant governmental department. However, the company remains uncertain about whether it is qualified or not.

Illegal smoking decreases 36.6pct in Q1

A 36.6 percent decrease in the number of illegal smokers (1,425) was recorded in the first quarter of 2018, according to a statement released by the Health Bureau. From the total number, 1,318 (92.8 percent) were male and 102 (7.2 percent) were female. Some 900 (63.4 percent) were tourists, 477 (33.6 percent) were Macau residents and 43 (3.0 percent) were non-resident workers. In 37 cases, police assistance was needed, and officers were called; 21 fewer cases than seen in the same period last year. During the same time frame, the Health Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau conducted 236 tobacco-related inspections in casinos resulting in 396 offenses, of which 373 (94.2 percent) were male and 23 (5.8 percent) were female. 345 (87.1 percent) were tourists and 51 (12.9 percent) were Macau residents.

