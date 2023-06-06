Residents’ deposit at MOP291b

Resident deposits decreased 0.5% from the preceding month to MOP702.3 billion while non-resident deposits dropped 2.6% to MOP291.4 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector decreased 3.7% to MOP219.6 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 1.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,213.2 billion. Domestic loans to the private sector decreased 0.9% from a month ago to MOP564.5 billion while external loans dropped 4.0% to MOP649.3 billion. As a result, total loans to the private sector fell 2.6% from a month earlier to MOP1,213.8 billion.

