Roadworks on Av. Almeida Ribeiro end tomorrow

Road traffic on Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro in central Macau is to be resumed earlier than initially planned, TDM Radio reported citing a statement from the Transport Bureau. According to the report, the current roadworks are expected to be finished by tomorrow and the street to be open to the traffic as soon as the works have been signed off. The re-opening of one of Macau’s main streets to traffic is ahead of schedule. The initially planned completion date for the works was August 31.

