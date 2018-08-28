Sands China imparts global vision to SMEs

A local small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) that has been partnering with Sands China for some ten years has told of its massive growth and changes the local firm has undergone since its partnership with the gaming operator.

Digital Color Advertising & Production Co. Ltd., established in 1998, is a professional printing and advertising company, well-equipped with various types of large environmental format printers, along with large-scale cutters in a bid to maintain a fast and diversified service in a one-stop-shop to meet the needs of their clients.

The company – which currently has more than 30 full-time workers – provides services mainly in internal media production and service to SCL properties including light box films, wall banners, lamp posts, billboards and tower wraps, among many others.

With Sands China’s commitment to supporting local enterprises, Patrick Wong, director of the local firm, explained how such assurance brought significant changes in terms of how his business ran.

Acquiring a series of referrals from the gaming operator, Wong remarked, “we have benefited from these referrals and have seen our profits rise. We can contribute more by purchasing the right equipment to service promotion items for other enterprises.”

According to Wong, along with the expansion of Sands China over the last decade, the local printing company has expanded its global vision in the business, seeing higher turnover.

“That is why we have invested more to improve in our hardware and software,” said the director.

“We have globalized our vision [due to] the long-term business relationship that we have with Sands China,” Wong remarked.

The company, which has increased its offices to three, has invested millions in eco-friendly printing machines, as inspired by Sands China’s global sustainability strategy.

The local firm are keen to adhere to the company’s environment standards.

“We are always learning from Sands China’s procurement team. We have received training to improve management skills and we follow Sands China’s guidelines on corporate social responsibility,” said Wong.

Thus, we offer good benefits to our staff and provide them with a better working environment. We bought environmentally-friendly printers instead of old style ones to also safe-guard their health,” he added.

Supporting local SMEs is part of Sands China’s supplier relationship management strategy. The strategy guides the company’s long-standing effort to support local suppliers, whom it views as strategic partners.

Thus, the gaming operator offers selected companies a series of training courses, particularly to improve business management skills.

Wong recollected that Sands China’s procurement team would regularly visit the office to maintain a close relationship with the local company.

“They encouraged us to keep high standards in the company. The way we provide our services is similar to Sands China, which values and prioritize efficiency and quality,” the director said.

Through the series of training courses and programs tailor-

made for SMEs, the company owner explained that Sands China services a platform to expand the horizons of SMEs in the city – giving them additional opportunities to reach out to other clients.

The array of programs benefit SMEs by giving them direct access to business opportunities with customers.

“We usually cannot get in touch with overseas vendors but by participating in the events at The Venetian Macao, we can make contact with other companies, which allows us to expand our business,” said Wong.

The director implied that he is willing to send more of his staff to attend the Sands Procurement Academy, which is specifically geared toward local SME enterprises.

With the academy’s tailor-made practical training modules that help develop suppliers by sharing business knowledge and skills, the director believed that such programs would significantly benefit his team members.

In the program, Sands China encourages them to gain experience and build capability to work with large-scale international organizations.

Our staff needs training not only for our company but also for our clients in order to meet their standards,” Wong said.

The academy’s coursework is facilitated by lecturers with various areas of expertise, and covers seven topics: effective warehouse operations, quality assurance, logistics management, procurement processes and system overview, procurement contracts, supplier code of conduct, and 8D problem solving.

Wong also praised the gaming operator’s procurement team, highlighting that the team had encouraged the company to continually excel in the products and services they provide.

“They have well-regulated policies and an organized team. We love working with them as they have such strong and good management,” Wong said.

“They have also helped us to learn about international regulations including compliance and similar matters,” he added.

The SME – which only operated with three employees a decade ago – provides services to all Sands China properties and is looking forward to the gaming operator’s expansion with The Londoner.

This article is sponsored

by Sands China Ltd.

