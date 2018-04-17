Science | Two new State Key labs expected this year

Macau will launch two new State Key Laboratories this year, according to a statement released by the Science and Technology Development Fund (FDCT) last week.

The two research labs, the first at the University of Macau (UM) and the other at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), have already been completed.

The State Key Laboratory of Smart City Internet, located at the UM, will focus on smart cities and the Internet of Things.

The Lunar and Planetary Science Laboratory, located at MUST, will focus on astronomy.

Guo Zhiwei, deputy secretary of the department of basic research of the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, visited both labs earlier this week.

Guo said that the labs’ applications for State Key status require modifications in terms of research topics, content and team structures. He added that China’s Ministry of Science and Technology will work with FDCT and try to complete both labs’ applications within the first half of 2018.

Upon securing State Key status, each lab will receive a three-year budget of MOP24 million.

Share this: Tweet





