Serbian Ub Huishan NE team crowned at Macau 3X3 Masters

Number one seeds Ub Huishan NE from Serbia continued their dominant performance of the FIBA 3×3 World Tour 2023 after beating another Serbian team (Liman) 21:16 in the final of the Macau Masters on Sunday evening.

With this win, the Ub equaled the record of four straight Masters wins at the start of the season.

In a match in which the heat and humidity of Macau played a role, especially in the last part, Vladimir Dordevic gave Ub the 15:12 lead that proved to be decisive, as this was followed by two missed free throws from Ning Zhang, which proved costly for Liman.

Although the misses led to the defeat of Liman in the final match, Zhang was one of the most acclaimed by the fans, also proving to be essential in the path of Liman reaching the final. Zhang’s performance peaked at the semi-final match against Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy (Mongolia) scoring 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 highlights.

Marko Brankovic won the final match Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy after topping player value (36.6) and overall scoring (34).

In the individual contests that are part of the extra entertainment segment of these basketball events, Toronto KBA’s Nemanja Mitrovic won the Maurice Lacroix Shoot-Out Contest, while Piotr Grabowski claimed the Chooks to Go Dunk Contest.

The Macau podium finish was completed with the Beijing team (China).

The tournament title sponsored by Wynn Macau was played at the Cotai Wynn Palace’s Turf at South Gate over the weekend, with a total of 14 teams in competition.