Shared casino shuttle plan proposed to HKZMB

The city’s six gaming operators have delivered a plan to the government regarding shared casino shuttles between the Hong Kong- Zhuhai- Macau Bridge and the city’s two ferry terminals.

SJM CEO Ambrose So said that gaming operators have already reached a consensus on the topic.

According to So, the six gaming operators will jointly finance the development of casino shuttle buses at the two ports.

“It will not consist of [one casino] sending [shuttle buses] and [another casino] sending yours,” said So. So hopes this new arrangement can reduce the impact that casino shuttle buses have on traffic.

Earlier, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) said that each gaming operator can be responsible for two shuttle buses.

However, according to So, further details still need to be discussed. He also believes that as more vehicles come to Macau, casino shuttle buses at other ports should make relevant arrangements.

Recently, several Chinese banks removed their UnionPay Point Of Sale devices from pawnshops in several casinos.

So said that in the past several months the mass business in SJM has been continuously increasing, and that the removal of those devices had a small impact on SJM.

The CEO of SJM noted that all financial management policies must comply with each other in order for the city’s gaming industry to develop healthily.

Share this: Tweet





