Sino-PSC film festival concludes today

The first edition of the “Encounter in Macau – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, launched last week with the aim of displaying Macau’s role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, will come to a close later today.

However, the exhibitions “Chapas Sínicas—Stories of Macau in Torre do Tombo” and the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries” will remain open for several more weeks.

Phase one of the exhibition named “Chapas Sínicas—Stories of Macau in Torre do Tombo” is being held at the Handover Gifts Museum of Macau until August 7. It exhibits a number of documents and records internationally recognized as holding cultural heritage value.

Meanwhile, the four exhibitions of the “Annual Arts Exhibition between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”: “Alter Ego”, “The Universe”, “Penetrate” and “Aiya” showcase contemporary works by several artists from Macau, China and Portuguese-speaking countries, which according to the Cultural Affairs Bureau “take visitors on a stunning visual journey.”

The “China and Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival” featured several movies screened at Cinematheque Passion. The final film to be screened today will be the first movie of Portuguese master director Manoel de Oliveira, “Aniki Bóbó”, as well as his first documentary, “Douro River, Fluvial Toil”.

