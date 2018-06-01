Some disabled residents to qualify for FSS system

Beneficiaries of the region’s temporary Provisional Disability Allowance will be transferred to the region’s Social Security Fund (FSS) to better provide basic social security for residents with disabilities.

Yesterday, the Legislative Assembly (AL) passed an amendment to the fund’s rules, including the disabled in the fund.

According to the bill, in order for the disabled to qualify for the FSS, applicants must have lived in Macau for a minimum of seven years, and must have made no fewer than 36 months of contributions to the funds.

These beneficiaries are particularly required to have either temporarily or permanently lost their ability to work.

Many lawmakers suggested that the government include partially disabled people into the social security fund.

According to Leong Sun Iok, including partially disabled people into the fund would encourage disabled people to fit better in the society and to have better employment conditions.

Lawmakers Angela Leong and Chan Hong also wondered whether the requirement for 36 months of fund contributions would pose difficulties to the disabled, as many of these people encounter employment difficulties.

“They can’t work for too many hours, some can’t have full-time jobs,” said Chan.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, in reply to the lawmakers, said the “SAR government has a very effective FSS, it protects not only the elderly, but also cares about the disabled, [and all] the vulnerable groups.”

“Everybody should understand, the FSS regime is a social security regime. I had a concern regarding whether [disabled residents] can make a contribution for 36 months [due to] their ability,” said Tam.

However, Tam worries that by not requiring future applicants to comply with the 36 months contribution criteria, unfairness might arise, with the government helping those who are unwilling to contribute.

According to another government representative, starting from January this year, the city’s pilot program in supporting the disabled people’s employment has already helped five disabled residents become employed.

Until the end of 2017, the city’s FSS exceeded MOP74.4 billion.

