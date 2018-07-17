Tam: More physicians and nurses hired to better healthcare

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Alexis Tam, has claimed that the hiring of a greater number of physicians and nurses for the public sector will serve to improve upon the quality of services provided to the people.

Tam was recently questioned by the media over cases in which nurses from the private sector were asked to quit their current jobs prior to being accepted in public tenders to be hired for the public sector.

To such allegations, the Secretary said that the public tender, launched by the Administration, for the contracting of several health professionals as well as other workers, strictly followed the legal process provided by the rules in force, granting equality, impartiality and transparency. Therefore, Tam noted that the safeguard of the interests and rights of those who participate in public tenders is ensured.

The Secretary noted that the fact that private sector employees are applying to the public tenders show that such positions are attractive. According to figures cited by the Office of the Secretary, in 2017 a total of 35 nurses were hired by the Health Bureau, a figure that will increase to 48 this year.

Other measures, such as the extension of working hours of some health facilities until 10 p.m., and the hiring of physicians from abroad, are being implemented. Tam also said the inauguration of a new health center in the Ilha Verde district and a convalescent care facility in Ka Ho would take place soon.

