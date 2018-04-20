Tourism | MGTO promotes local destinations in Australia

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Fujian Provincial Tourism Development Commission have collaborated to promote their destinations in Melbourne and Sydney from April 16 to 18.

The two tourism bodies updated a total of some 190 local tourism industry operators in Melbourne and Sydney on the tourism prospects in Fujian Province and Macau, encouraging them to tap into the market potential in promoting travel to both destinations in one trip.

While speaking at the occasion, MGTO director Helena de Senna Fernandes noted that the tourism resources of Fujian and Macau, together with Xiamen Airlines’ services from Melbourne and Sydney, could attract more Australians to experience both destinations during a single trip.

She added that Macau received close to 90 thousand visitors from Australia last year.

According to a statement issued by MGTO, the bureau met with leaders of overseas Chinese organizations in the two cities.

MGTO hosted banquets for about 40 leaders of overseas Chinese organizations and Chambers of Commerce in Melbourne and Sydney on April 16 and 17.

Providing the guests with an update on the latest tourism developments in Macau during the banquets, the bureau sought to widen the coverage of the promotion among overseas Chinese in both cities.

MGTO also set up a “Taste of Macao” pop up restaurant in Sydney.

For five days starting from April 18, the pop up restaurant will serve delicacy lovers with complimentary local signature delights to highlight the Macau Year of Gastronomy.

Yesterday, Fernandes and her team met with the Honorable George Souris (former New South Wales Minister for Tourism and Major Events), board member of the Australian Film Institute.

The Institute has significant and varied experience in presenting TV and film awards and staging awards ceremonies.

MGTO introduced the International Film Festival & Awards Macao and exchanged perspectives on organizing film festivals with the Institute.

