Briefs | Tourist price index increases by 6 percent

The Tourist Price Index (TPI) for the first quarter of 2018 increased by 6.15 percent year-on-year to 136.94, as a result of higher charges for hotel accommodation and restaurant services, and dearer prices of local food products. According to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), among the various sections of goods and services, the price index of Accommodation (+19.3 percent) registered the highest increase, followed by indices of Transport & Communications (+6.5 percent) and Food, Alcoholic Beverages & Tobacco (+4.5 percent). In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2017, the TPI for the first quarter of 2018 decreased by 3.91 percent.

12 bidders tender for the management of 5 public car parks

A total of 12 submissions were received by the Transport Bureau (DSAT) in response to the tender for the management and operation of five public car parks. From the 12 proposals received, only 10 were ultimately accepted, as one was refused and another withdrawn. The 10 proposals quoted an amount ranging between MOP1.25 million and MOP2.39 million, payable in installments every three months. The tender opened for proposals last Friday morning at DSAT, and aims to unify the process of attributing management and operational responsibility for public car parks. The tender has a duration of 6 years for the management contract.

SSM collaborates with gaming regulator

The government will publish a report this year on the tobacco control actions it has taken between 2015 and 2017. In a response to lawmaker Leong Sun Iok’s written inquiry, the Health Bureau said that the smoking area of one casino was not in accordance with city regulations. SSM said it is in close communication and cooperation with the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau concerning tobacco control in casinos. It added that in 2017, 24 percent of the smoking cases that SSM had transferred to DICJ were prosecuted, reflecting the effectiveness of the cooperation.

Seniors’ home care robot to launch in September

A research group from the Macau University of Science and Technology has launched a robot to perform tasks relating to smart tourism and home care for senior citizens. Singou, the company formed by the research group, and the Macao Government Tourism Office have projected that the robot will commence operations in the second half of 2018, with sales scheduled to begin on September 1. The robot is designed to help senior citizens communicate with their friends and families. Each robot costs less than MOP10,000. The company expects to sell 1,000 units this year and 30,000 in 2019.

Share this: Tweet





