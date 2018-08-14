Transportation comes to standstill

Transportation across Macau came to a standstill last night as several services were suspended following the hoisting of Signal No. 8 by the Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

According to notifications provided by the Civil Protection Authority, at least six flights were postponed at the Macau International Airport, while 26 others were canceled. Eight flights had their arrival or departure time altered. According to the Authority, around 415 passengers are in the check-in area, while 40 others are at the airport taxi stand.

Meanwhile, public bus services between Macau and Taipa have also come to a stop. The last bus between the peninsula and the islands departed at 8.30 p.m. and have been suspended since then.

The local on-hail taxi service has also suspended its operations and said a resumption will only occur after the typhoon signal is downgraded.

The police found seven cases of taxi overcharging and three cases of illegal transport.

Earlier yesterday, 13 public car parks were closed across the territory and residents were advised to move their cars from low-lying areas. They will be reopened after the signal is downgraded.

Five males and one female are currently being housed at the Ilha Verde shelter, run by the Social Affairs Bureau.

Late last night the SMG advised that it would be replacing Signal No. 8 with the next less severe category, Signal No. 3, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

