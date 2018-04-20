Briefs | TSI rejects Sulu Sou appeal again

The Court of Second Instance (TSI) has again rejected Sulu Sou’s appeal to void the suspension of his mandate decided by the majority of lawmakers. Sulu Sou claimed that several irregularities leading up to the December 4 suspension vote at the Legislative Assembly “violated the rules of procedure and fundamental rights of the appellant.” In a decision announced yesterday, the collective of judges of the TSI kept the previous decision by the TSI rapporteur, claiming that Sou’s mandate suspension did not qualify as an administrative act “since it did not come from any organ of the administration. […] It was, instead, practiced by a legislative body with a political framework.”

Indoor space proposed to host singing group

The Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM) has plans to open the indoor activity center in Iao Hon Market Garden so that noise issues, which have been raised by the garden’s neighboring communities, can be alleviated. IACM is also planning to extend the opening hours of the center so that members of the public can sing or dance there. “After visiting the center, they saw the room is in good conditions, upon which they have been considering using it,” IACM president José Tavares said. However, no final decision has been made yet. “They [those who sing] think it [the space] is ok, but we [the government] still need to establish some communications with them [the singers],” the IACM president said. Recently, two cases of violence involving airsoft guns have been reported, both allegedly targeting a group of middle-aged residents who were singing songs in Iao Hon Market Garden.

