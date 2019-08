* Typhoon resilience

• Rosário outlines ongoing improvements to public works

* Junket denies owner facing investigation

* HK mobsters return to take on protesters

* A local septuagenarian was stabbed by a mainland assailant, who accused the elderly man of having a bad attitude

* Former carwash worker adds to complaints about employer misconduct

* A little tech town in the Greater Bay Area is on the frontier of electronics development – and is punching above its weight

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 – edition no. 3347