UM and Zhejiang University sign medical cooperation agreement

The University of Macau (UM) and Zhejiang University (ZU) recently signed an agreement on collaboration in the field of life sciences. Under the agreement, both parties will leverage their unique strengths and carry out “mutually beneficial long-term collaboration” in training high-calibre medical professionals.

They will also cooperate in applying for major projects in China and Macau, developing innovative products, and promoting the development of medical technologies and the medical industries in Macau and Zhejiang.

A delegation from UM, led by Rector Yonghua Song, recently visited Zhejiang University to sign the agreement.

According to the agreement, UM’s Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) and Zhejiang University’s School of Medicine will jointly launch a bachelor of science dual degree program and a dual degree program in medicine so as to provide an attractive new option for students from the two areas.

Moreover, ZU’s School of Medicine will select some students to participate in the summer exchange activities at UM. UM’s FHS and ZU’s School of Medicine will launch a joint postgraduate training program and establish a collaborative center for innovation in medicine.

Other members of the ZU delegation included Li Min, director of the Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan Affairs Office, and the deputy director, Fang Gang.

