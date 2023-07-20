UM offers over 30 summer programs

The University of Macau (UM) is offering more than 30 summer programs and training courses this year, including the summer camps organised by two state key laboratories for the first time. The programs cover a range of fields, such as integrated circuits, smart cities, biomedical science and health sciences, and artificial intelligence and big data, among others. In addition, the Centre for Continuing Education has offered more than 20 courses to students and faculty members from over 20 mainland universities, the UM said in a statement.

Related