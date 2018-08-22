Visitor spending soars 20 percent in Q2

Total spending of visitors (excluding gaming expenses) in the second quarter of 2018 soared by 20 percent year-on-year to MOP16.5 billion, according to information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), and edged up by 0.5 percent quarter-to-quarter.

Total spending of overnight visitors (MOP13.36 billion) and same-day visitors (MOP3.14 billion) increased by 17.4 percent and 32.7 percent respectively year-on-year.

In the second quarter of 2018, per-capita spending of visitors was MOP1,996, up by 11.6 percent year-on-year and 3.9 percent quarter-to-quarter.

Per-capita spending of visitors from mainland China rose 9.5 percent year-on-year to MOP2,367 with spending of visitors from Guangdong Province (MOP2,178) increasing by 20.7 percent, and spending of those from Fujian Province (MOP1,260) decreasing by 2.1 percent.

Per-capita spending of visitors from Singapore (MOP1,704), Japan (MOP1,681) and Taiwan (MOP1,510) grew by 4.2 percent, 9 percent and 4.8 percent respectively year-on-year, whereas spending of those from Malaysia (MOP1,476) dropped by 17.7 percent.

Per-capita spending of visitors from Australia (MOP1,461), the United States (MOP1,284) and the United Kingdom (MOP1,187) all registered marginal growth.

With regard to type of spending, visitors spent mainly on shopping (46.3 percent of the total), accommodation (27.8 percent) and food and beverage (18.7 percent) in the second quarter of 2018.

Per-capita shopping spending of visitors grew by 20.2 percent year-on-year to MOP924. Among the various types of purchases, spending on cosmetics and perfume (MOP287) was relatively high, up significantly by 50.2 percent year-on-year, followed by spending on local food products (MOP231), up slightly by 0.7 percent.

