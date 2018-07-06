Well Link Bank opens with ‘smart’ financial services

The Well Link Bank NAPE branch will officially open today, after an inauguration ceremony was held yesterday at the store located on Alameda Dr. Carlos d’Assumpção.

Branded a “smart branch”, the new NAPE store features several new services, such as “smart counters” and “smart coffee tables” designed to provide Macau residents with a wholesome banking experience.

Among the services included are online banking, mobile banking, WeChat banking and “remote queuing with WeChat official account.” Furthermore, the branch is equipped with “smart counters”, offering various non-cash services more quickly.

At the lobby of the smart branch, the customer manager will carry a tablet to interact with clients and provide them with higher-quality smart services.

The firm says that the smart branch was established in response to the call of the Macau Government, whereby innovative financial technology is intended to create more convenient services for local clients.

A local bank in Macau, the Well Link Bank claims to serve as a bridge for exchanges between Chinese and Western businesses. Furthermore, the institution “endeavors to develop itself into a bank with its own characteristics in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and forge ahead towards developing the featured finance industry.”

Betting on the financial sector becoming another major driver of Macau’s economy after the gaming industry, Well Link Bank says that it believes China’s increasing influence in international politics will be a boon for Macau’s economic development.

