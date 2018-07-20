Welsh red meat exporters eye HK, Macau

Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC), the Welsh red meat levy body, recently established a Hong Kong and Macau branch for its Welsh Lamb Club as it continues to explore export opportunities in lucrative Asian markets.

HCC is seeking these opportunities in the context of a post-Brexit Britain.

The body currently exports a small volume of red meat to Asian markets such as Hong Kong and Singapore, but mainly as a premium product.

In order to grow export volumes, HCC says it is working to raise the profile of Welsh lamb and beef with the Asian hotelier and restaurant sectors. It is also sponsoring the use of its products in cooking competitions organized by the Hong Kong Chefs Association.

“Accessing markets which are closed to us is a long process,” said HCC export executive Deanna Jones, as cited by U.K.-based Liverpool Daily Post. “But we’re hopeful of being in a position to explore trade for both lamb and beef later in the year, focusing on premium hotels, restaurants and specialist retailers.

Negotiations are also underway to ease export regulations to China, though no imminent agreements are expected.

“In the case of China, the recent lifting of old BSE [bovine spongiform encephalopathy], restrictions on U.K. beef is welcome, though gaining access is a longer process which may take two to three years,” added Jones.

Share this: Tweet





