Wynn Macau wins court case over damage claims

The First Instance Court (TJB) has ruled in favor of gaming concessionaire Wynn Macau in a case between the company and a former official of the Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), a state-owned gaming company and casino regulator.

Rogelio Yusi Bangsil Jr, a former executive at PAGCOR, was claiming damages from the company after the official and his wife’s names were cited in a report in 2011 which, according to the executive, constituted an unlawful and “wrongful” disclosure of his personal information to an authority outside of Macau, which subsequently tarnished his professional integrity and damaged his career.

Bangsil was named in a report commissioned by a U.S. law firm in 2011, regarding an improper relationship between Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada and Philippine gaming officials.

The report, drawn up under former FBI director Louis Freeh, alleged that Okada had made unlawful payments and provided gifts to some 17 people, including Bangsil and his wife, Suzzanne, in order to earn favor with gaming regulators. A total of MOP880,000 in gifts and payments was alleged to have been provided to the 17 individuals, including hotel stays in Macau and Las Vegas.

Bangsil was claiming compensation equivalent to MOP10 million from Wynn Macau.

Wynn Macau argued that Bangsil could not prove that the report had any financial impact, claiming that he had provided the personal data willingly.

According to the Macau News Agency, after the court’s decision, the former PAGCOR employee is preparing to file an appeal against the decision, as the prosecution claims that the former executive’s family suffered irreparable damage to their personal lives in both reputational damage and financial loss.

In the case of the data disclosure, the Macau Office for Personal Data Protection fined Wynn Macau MOP20,000 for two violations of the Personal Data Protection Act regarding the leaking of personal data to former FBI Director Louis Freeh.

Franchise Expo to feature ‘smart retail’ solutions

The Macao Franchise Expo 2018 (MFE), which will be held at the Venetian Macao from July 27 to 29, will be gathering internationally-renowned franchise brands and trade visitors with the aim of building a platform for exchange and cooperation.

One of the highlights of this year’s MFE is that the event will focus on “smart retail,” with chain-business innovative factors such as unmanned stores, and unmanned coffee and juice huts. Meanwhile, a supporting zone with new franchise elements will be set up to provide IT support, e-commerce, business consultation, e-wallet and mobile payments.

As a platform dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and youth entrepreneurship, MFE has designated its final day as the “Start-up Launchpad” Day. Successful businesspeople will be invited to share their startup experience with the audience and those who are interested in entrepreneurship or business expansion.

There will also be the opportunity for individuals to go on business trips to the retail markets in Macau and Zhuhai, allowing them to obtain important market information and explore business opportunities.

This year witnesses MFE’s 10th edition since its debut in 2009. The MFE’s venue has been expanded from 1,900 square meters at its inception to 6,000 square meters in recent years. The number of exhibitors has increased from 77 at the first edition to more than 150 last year, with many globally renowned franchise brands participating.

In addition, the number of visitors has grown from 4,800 in the first year to over 24,000 last year, among whom at least 5,600 were trade visitors. Over the past nine years, more than 150 contracts have been signed at the MFE, over 80 percent of which have been implemented, according to event organizers.

