Zhuhai launches measures to attract human resources

Zhuhai has launched new measures to attract talented human resources to the region, the Zhuhai government announced this week. The regulations, which include 16 articles, are said “by many experts and talented people to be the best talented human resources policy in the Pearl River Delta,” according to a report by Macao Daily News.

The new policy includes a supportive development program for talented people from Hong Kong and Macau. It further states that those from the SARs can enjoy the same treatment as Zhuhai residents in terms of buying properties, children’s education, and medical treatment.

When a company hires talented people from Hong Kong or Macau who hold a bachelor or higher educational degree, they can also enjoy benefits regarding residential rent for the young talented people.

For the talented SARs’ residents who work in the Hengqin free trade zone, their employment certificate can be waived, and they can enjoy both the “Hong Kong people, Hong Kong tax” and “Macau people, Macau tax” policy.

The new measure also suggests encouraging talented people from Hong Kong and Macau’s qualified and certified financial, accounting, educational and medical industries, among others, to work in the Hengqin free trade zone.

However, even though such articles concerning the SARs residents have been included in the new measures, the latter still focus primarily on attracting mainland human resources. For instance, Zhuhai has plans to establish a group to build 30,000 houses for talented people from mainland China.

