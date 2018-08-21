Zhuhai train station and Macau LRT connection project outsourced

The Infrastructure Development Office (GDI) announced the public tender results for four new boundary control points which will connect Macau to mainland China.

The four projects are: the Canal do Patos comprehensive remediation project plan draft; Qingmao boundary control point (Guangdong-Macau channel) passenger terminal building; the building’s connecting terminal, foundation works and underground walls; and supervision of the Qingmao boundary control point passenger terminal building project.

The projects were outsourced with a price tag of MOP70.87 million, MOP490 million, MOP8.64 million and MOP11.12 million respectively.

Supervision of the Qingmao port project was outsourced to the University of Macau for MOP11.12 million.

All four projects are, in fact, part of the construction of the new border gate between Zhuhai and Macau, known as Qingmao port.

The Qingmao port will be located 800 meters southeast of the Gongbei Border Gate and it is to become an independent electronic border gate, with an estimated 200,000 daily crossings.

The Qingmao port will mainly consist of e-channels for passport control, with no vehicle checkpoints available.

The area will span 28,000 square kilometers, with a small part located in Macau involving the Canal de Patos.

On top of the Canal de Patos, a 400 meter long closed corridor will be built, connecting Zhuhai train station to Macau’s Light Rapid Transit.

Earlier, the government had expected Qingmao’s port to start operating in 2019. JZ

