Briefs | Macau Museum offers free admission

Starting this month, the Macau Museum will offer free admission to the public on Tuesdays in order to improve the quality of its services. It previously only offered free admission on the 15th of every month. The new measure is intended to entice more residents and tourists to visit the museum instead of just the two major attractions in the Historic Center of Macau; namely, the Ruins of St. Paul’s and the Mount Fortress. The museum features several different types of exhibitions on the history of Macau.

Police to hold art exhibition

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) will be jointly organizing the “Artwork Exhibition of Police Officers 2017” with Albergue da Santa Casa da Misericórdia (SCM). All featured artworks have been created by students of the PSP’s fine arts class, using techniques such as illustration, watercolors, oil painting and calligraphy. The PSP said in a statement that it hopes that the exhibition will help members of the public and tourists gain a deeper understanding of Macau’s police culture, as well as portraying mutual trust between police and citizens. The exhibition will run from July 12 to 30 at the Albergue SCM.