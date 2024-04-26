Worker stabbed multiple times in Taipa over loan

A male non-resident worker was viciously stabbed in Taipa on Wednesday evening in a dispute over borrowed money, authorities reported yesterday.

The victim, a Nepalese worker identified as a former colleague of the suspect in 2023, sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his left jaw, right chest, left elbow, and right index finger. The suspect, who was swiftly apprehended at 6:27 p.m., alleged that the victim, whom he claimed to be his cousin, owed him HKD50,000, sparking a dispute that escalated into a violent altercation.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation took a turn when the suspect brandished a fruit knife, measuring 22 centimeters in total length with a blade spanning 9.5 centimeters. The victim, in his statement to the authorities, vehemently denied any familial relationship with the assailant, refuting the suspect’s allegation that they were cousins.

The motive for the attack, the victim explained, stemmed from a financial dispute dating back to 2023 when the suspect borrowed MOP4,000 from him, which was never repaid.

The incident unfolded when the suspect approached the victim, seeking an additional loan of MOP2,000. However, the victim declined the request, leading to a heated argument. The situation quickly escalated, culminating in violence as the suspect unleashed a flurry of stabs upon the victim, leaving him with severe injuries.

The victim, in an effort to substantiate his version of events, presented the police with phone chat records that documented the previous loan and subsequent conversations between the two parties. The evidence indicated that the suspect had indeed borrowed MOP4,000 from the victim in the past, lending credibility to the victim’s story.

Authorities have charged the suspect with multiple offenses, including serious bodily injury under Article 138 of the legal code, as well as possession of a prohibited weapon under Article 262. If convicted, the suspect could face severe legal consequences for his actions.

As of today, the victim remains in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged this afternoon. However, before his release, the police plan to conduct a thorough interrogation to gather additional information and build a stronger case against the suspect.