Galaxy to add ultra-luxury Capella Hotel to portfolio in 2025

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has announced a landmark collaboration with Capella Hotels and Resorts, named the “Best Hotel Brand in the World” by Travel + Leisure Magazine in 2023. This partnership will bring the first Capella property to the Greater Bay Area, according to a statement issued by the gaming operator.

The new Capella property at Galaxy Macau, set to open in mid-2025, will join the world’s largest collection of nine high-end hotels under one roof, redefining Macau’s offering of ultra-luxury experiences.

“We are thrilled to create this magnificent embodiment of ultra-luxury 21st-century hospitality in partnership with Capella Hotels and Resorts,” said Francis Lui, GEG vice chairman.

“Capella at Galaxy Macau represents our continued commitment to delivering unparalleled experiential luxury to our international guests in Macau,” he added.

Capella at Galaxy Macau will feature 36 Sky Villas and 57 Suites, designed by the renowned Paris-based firm Moinard Bētaille.

Each Sky Villa will offer a light-filled balcony with a transparent infinity-edge pool, outdoor lounge, sunroom, and hidden winter garden, as well as amenities including a private plunge pool, cocktail bar, and karaoke room with a cigar butler.

“Galaxy Entertainment Group granted us the exceptional freedom to conceptualize Capella at Galaxy Macau,” said designers Bruno Moinard and Claire Bétaille. “Macau’s adventurous spirit and rich history inspired our tropical jungle theme.”

Acclaimed chef Vicky Cheng will debut his first international fine dining concept at the property. Recent awards for Cheng include ranking fifth in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024 and securing the Highest Climber award.

“I’m thrilled to showcase the distinctive ingredients and rich heritage of the Pearl River Delta in my fresh and independent concept,” Cheng said.

Capella at Galaxy Macau will also house a members-only lounge “Pony & Plume” designed by Albert Kwan, along with an all-day dining restaurant and curated art collection.

“Capella at Galaxy Macau signifies a pivotal moment for Capella Hotels and Resorts as we expand into The Greater Bay Area,” said Evan Kwee, vice chairman of Capella Hotel Group.

The partnership, according to GEG, underscores its commitment to cultural heritage and partnerships with leading global brands.

According to Lui, Capella at Galaxy Macau “is the latest innovative beacon for the ultra-luxury Galaxy lifestyle.”

