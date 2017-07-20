Two-week Portuguese interpreting event ends tomorrow

The Macau Polytechnic Institute (IPM) and the Directorate-General for Interpretation of the European Commission have joined forces as organizers of the 7th Conference Interpreting Seminar, which ends tomorrow.

According to a statement issued by IPM, the two- week event aims at nurturing high-caliber talent in the field of conference interpretation as well as training Portuguese university teachers working in Macau and the Chinese mainland.

More than 10 professional translators and Portuguese teachers from Macau and Chinese universities, together with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, are attending this advanced training in interpretation.

During the event, Marcus Im, vice-president of IPM, noted that China recently witnessed a tremendous growth in universities offering undergraduate programs in the Portuguese language, from merely three in 2003 to over 30 at present. As a platform for economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Macau should take full advantage of its unique history, culture, and linguistic strengths to support the Belt and Road Initiative, added Im.