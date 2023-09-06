10 shortlisted documentaries for Local View Power 2023

The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) has received 76 applications for the Local View Power 2023, which has shortlisted ten documentaries, short dramas and animations for the third round. Organized by the IC, after two rounds of selection, the jury selected ten works for the third round, including three documentaries, five short dramas and two animations. The IC will provide technical support and a production fee of nearly MOP 1.2 million for film production based on the above ten proposals. The films are scheduled to premiere in 2024.

