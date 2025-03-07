Cantonese Four-hand Lunch at Lai Heen 

Chef Paul Lau, Director of Culinary from the illustrious two MICHELIN-starred Tin Lung Heen in The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, and Executive Chef Jackie Ho, from the acclaimed one MICHELIN-starred Lai Heen in The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, join hands to present their first collaborative culinary event – Elevated Epicurean Journey.

With more than forty years of culinary experience, both chefs share a rich history that began under the guidance of the same mentor. Their journeys have led them across the globe: Chef Lau has honed his skills in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Dubai, while Chef Ho has excelled in Beijing and spent over a decade in Thailand. This diverse exposure has allowed Chef Lau to blend traditional and contemporary techniques, creating his distinctive style, and Chef Ho shining in the realm of seafood preparation and the artful use of spices. Together, they will craft innovative dishes featuring time-honoured cooking methods in this iconic collaboration.

The Elevated Epicurean Journey four-hand event showcases a six-course lunch menu for MDT. The lunch menu celebrates the chefs’ affinity for sumptuous seafood, creatively infused into a variety of delectable dim sums.

During lunch, Chef Ho stirs up guests’ appetites with a three-item dim sum course featuring delicate, mild flavors. The Steamed Crabmeat with Egg White Dumpling consists of delicate dumplings filled with succulent crabmeat and silky egg white, steamed to perfection. Each bite reveals the sweetness of the crabmeat, balanced by the smooth texture of the egg white. The Baked Wagyu Beef Scallion Puff is a play on Lai Heen’s signature Crispy Wagyu Beef Puff Pastry with Homemade Black Pepper Sauce.

The golden, flaky crust encases tender, flavorful beef, infused with the subtle sharpness of scallions, resulting in a delightful and savory treat. In the Steamed Sarcodon with Precious Yunnan Mushrooms Dumpling, the combination of these rare mushrooms creates luxurious yet delicate and light flavors, all encased in a tender dumpling wrapper.

To complement, Chef Lau handpicks various luxurious seafood to enhance the flavors to the next level in his version of the three-item dim sum course. The Baked Lobster Puff is a symphony of flavors, where succulent lobster meat meets a delicate, flaky pastry shell. The Deep-Fried Mantou with Sea Urchin is a golden-brown delight that encapsulates the ocean›s bounty. Each fluffy bun is perfectly crisp on the outside, revealing a luscious center of fresh sea urchin that melts in your mouth.

The Steamed Seabass Dumpling with X.O Sauce introduces a masterful blend of fresh seabass and fragrant herbs, served with a luxurious homemade X.O sauce, elevating the flavours of the dumpling.