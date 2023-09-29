11 bids received for Zone A public housing project

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau has received 11 bids for the public housing design and construction project of Lot B11 in Zone A. The project cost ranged from MOP940 million to MOP980 million, with the total construction period ranging from 1,035 working days to 1,036 working days. It is aimed for construction to commence on the project in the first quarter of next year. This public housing project covers an area of ​​6,715 square meters and mainly includes approximately 768 residential units, public parking lots, commercial and social facilities.

