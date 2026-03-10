14,000 beneficiaries urged to complete proof-of-life process

The Social Security Fund (FSS) urged about 14,000 of its 177,000 pension and disability beneficiaries to complete their 2026 annual certificate of life immediately, warning payments will be suspended from April if missed. Beneficiaries can apply via the Macau One Account app using facial recognition or at self-service machines in Macau, Hengqin, Greater Bay Area cities, or designated Macau points. Those unable to apply in person or electronically may authorize proxies or mail proof of life, with Guangdong residents able to use local agencies.

