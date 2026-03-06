Seasonal Renewal 

As spring unfolds, we experience a season of renewal, flavor, and elevated indulgence high above Macau’s skyline at W Macau. On the 40th floor, the hotel’s specialty restaurant DIVA unveils a curated seasonal menu that embraces the freshness of the season. The venue presents time-honored traditions reimagined, delivered with vibrant flavors and refined craftsmanship.

DIVA’s new Seasonal Treats menu captures the clarity and vibrancy of the season through precise Cantonese techniques. Executive Chinese Chef Kwok-Hung Cheng, inspired by the arrival of spring, draws on ingredients at their peak, shaping a dining experience that feels both rooted in tradition and distinctly contemporary.

Leading the selection is the Drunken Soft-center Baby Lobster with Huadiao Rice Wine, where the lobster’s natural sweetness is enhanced by the gentle fragrance of aged rice wine. The Stir-fried Baby Geoduck, Matsumoto Mushroom, Pepper, XO Sauce pairs the geoduck’s signature crunch with earthy mushrooms and restrained heat. Seasonal lightness continues in the Crispy Duck with Fresh Peppercorns, Scallion and the Double-boiled Fish Maw Soup, Conch, Chrysanthemum, Wolfberry which delivers depth without heaviness. For contrast, the Slow-cooked Angus Beef Ribs, Sour Soup introduces tender richness lifted by a bright, tangy broth, maintaining harmony across the menu.

Chef Cheng also presents an exclusive luxurious feast with Alaskan Crab. This seasonal highlight is prepared in two distinctive styles: Steamed with Huadiao Rice Wine andEgg White for a rich and tender savoriness or Wok-fried Garlic and Red Chili in Bi Feng Tang Style, offering bold, aromatic depth. Ideal for sharing, this limited-time feature brings a celebratory touch to the table.

