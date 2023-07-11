1,550 tobacco control violations issued in 1H

The Health Bureau (SSM) has issued 1,550 cases of violations in the first half of the year, of which 1,532 were related to illegal smoking and the remainder were sales of products that did not meet the label requirements. Most cases of violations occurred in restaurants and shopping malls. The SSM and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau inspected casinos across Macau and prosecuted a total of 86 cases of illegal smoking. Also, government data shows that the tobacco control hotline received a total of 590 calls in the first half of the year.

