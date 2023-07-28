16th Military camp attracts 130 students

The 16th Military Summer Camp for Macau Youth kicked off at the Taipa Barracks of the Chinese PLA Macau Garrison last week, with over 130 young students from Macau attending. The summer camp has multiple military training subjects, including the learning of national defense, diplomacy, and personal first aid, and organized activities such as singing patriotic songs and visiting the Zhuhai Aerospace Land. It also involves cultural and sports activities.

