17th UFI Asia-Pacific Conference in Macau in 2024

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, will hold its 17th UFI Asia-Pacific Conference in Macau from March 7 to 8, 2024. Synthia Chan, council chairperson for the Macau Trade & Fair Association, said, “It has been a long and winding road [to] having [the] APAC Conference in Macau,” as cited in a report by Exhibition World. The original plan was to host the event in Macau in 2020, but the global pandemic delayed that by four years. The 2024 UFI Asia-Pacific Conference will feature two days of expert panels and keynote sessions from exhibition industry leaders, tackling hot topics and identifying opportunities in the APAC region.

