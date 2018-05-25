200 fake ID users deported since 2011

More than 200 people have been deported from Macau since the government security force began using the facial recognition system in 2011.

Ku I Kan, a consultant from the Office of the Secretary for Security, explained this week during a TDM radio program, that these people were detected by the recognition system when attempting to use a fake identity card to enter Macau.

The region’s newly proposed immigration regime suggests that during the procedures related to the deportation of any individual, authorities can seize the documents of illegal immigrants.

This policy prevents people trying to enter in this way from deliberately damaging their identification documents or reporting loss of documentation in order to make the police force issue them with a temporary identification certificate, allowing them to stay in Macau during the police investigation.

According to a representative from the Public Security Police Force (PSP), surnamed Lau, temporary identification certificate holders pose a security threat to the city because they might not make a timely report to the immigration authority, after which they could engage in illegal work activities in Macau.

The latest proposed immigration reform suggests extending the detention period for illegal immigrants, to give the security force enough time to confirm their identities.

Lau said that the PSP has been issuing fewer temporary identification certificates year after year, which indicates a better outcome in terms of security efforts to combat illegal immigrants.

